Le Fly sehen sehr gut aus...

und besingen das auch gleich mal in ihrer ersten Video Single "Wir sehen sehr gut aus".







Ein komplettes Album erscheint noch in diesem Jahr.



Le Fly live:



17.06. Fairytale Festival

20.-23.07. Deichbrand-Festival

29.07. Garden of Voices Festival

05.08. Rocken am Brocken Festival

19.08. Karben Open Air

02.09. Groovepoint Festival

[Netinfext]