 ····· Ayreon veröffentlichen The Source im April ····· Ray Davies veröffentlicht mit Americana sein erstes Solo-Album seit fast zehn Jahren ····· Dunkle glammende Metal-Achterbahnfahrt mit den Pussybats ····· Lawgiver wollen den Begriff Crossover neu definieren ····· UK-Jubiläums-Cooperation bei Tiefenrausch ·····  >>> Weitere News <<<  ····· 

News

Le Fly sehen sehr gut aus...

und besingen das auch gleich mal in ihrer ersten Video Single "Wir sehen sehr gut aus".



Ein komplettes Album erscheint noch in diesem Jahr.

Le Fly live:

17.06. Fairytale Festival
20.-23.07. Deichbrand-Festival
29.07. Garden of Voices Festival
05.08. Rocken am Brocken Festival
19.08. Karben Open Air
02.09. Groovepoint Festival


[Netinfext]


Internet:
http://www.lefly.de
http://www.facebook.com/tanzmusik
Weitere aktuelle News...

Home | Konzerte | Archiv | Artikel | Reviews
FAQ | Impressum | zur aktuellen Ausgabe