News
Le Fly sehen sehr gut aus...
Internet:
http://www.lefly.de
http://www.facebook.com/tanzmusik
und besingen das auch gleich mal in ihrer ersten Video Single "Wir sehen sehr gut aus".
Ein komplettes Album erscheint noch in diesem Jahr.
Le Fly live:
17.06. Fairytale Festival
20.-23.07. Deichbrand-Festival
29.07. Garden of Voices Festival
05.08. Rocken am Brocken Festival
19.08. Karben Open Air
02.09. Groovepoint Festival
