Deep Purple kündigen neues Album an

Die kultigen Hardrocker Deep Purple haben es tatsächlich einmal getan: ein neues Album aufgenommen. Das inFinite getaufte Teil wird am 07. April 2017 über earMUSIC. Einen ersten Vorgeschmack in Form des Songs "Time For Bedlam" könnt ihr euch unten schon einmal anschauen. Am 3. Februar erscheint ebenfalls eine limitierte EP zu dem Song, die neben bisher unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen auch neue, nicht auf dem Album enthaltene Titel beinhaltet.



Mitte des Jahres gehen Deep Purple auch wieder auf Tour, die unter dem Banner "The Long Goodbye-Tour" firmiert. Das und der Albumtitel lässt natürlich Raum für Spekulationen, dass es bald vorbei mit der Rocklegende sein und inFinite das letzte Album der Band sein wird. Bisher vermied die Trupp die vielen Fanfragen zu der Bedeutung des Albumtitels und des Tournames. Dazu Sänger Ian Gillan:



"If you take it literally you may, quite reasonably, think the Finite part of the word describes the life of deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end; but what of the in bit? The word infinite is a three-dimensional double edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions; not unlike its temporal equivalent Eternal Whats that all about?



Stephen Hawking declared (in A brief History of Time) that, before the Big Bang there was nothing. That would put the kybosh on the idea of our universe being Infinite, as he provides a starting point, which is not acceptable to the concept. So, Hawkings universe in Finite; by definition; whether he agrees or not.



Ironically, he is quite wrong (scientists always are eventually), therefore the Universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we dont exist.



There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because (thanks heavens) there are only 24 hours in a day (for the time being) or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later..."



Hier noch die Tourdaten zum langen Abschied:

19.05.17 München, Olympiahalle

30.05.17 Hamburg, Barclaycard-Arena

06.06.17 Köln, Lanxess-Arena

07.06.17 Dortmund, Westfalenhalle 1

09.06.17 Leipzig, Arena Leipzig

10.06.17 Frankfurt, Festhalle Frankfurt

13.06.17 Berlin, Mercedes-Benz-Arena

14.06.17 Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle







[Networking Media]