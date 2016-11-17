Mick Box on the new Uriah Heep Re-Release Edition

Info Gesprächspartner: Mick Box



Zeit: 17.11.2016



Ort: Berlin - Rostock



Interview: E-Mail



Stil: Hard Rock, Progressive



Internet:

http://www.uriah-hhep.com

Norbert von Fransecky was very happy when he got a mail telling him that it would be able to do an interview with Mick Box after the soundcheck in Berlin. (On November 14th 2016 Uriah Heep has been in the german capital as support act to Status Quo; The Editor) But he caught a fever and had to cancel the appointment. So he wrote down his questions mainly dealing with the new Re-Release Edition of 17 Uriah Heep records originally released between 1970 through 1986. Now we have the answers pinned down by Mick Box in English. And for the first time we will release an interview in two versions; here the originally English one  and in musikansich.de of course a German translation. Norbert started his interview asking why there is a new Re-Release-Edition.



MAS: You have started a new Edition of Heep Re-Releases. Not the first one. Why was a next one necessary? And what is other, maybe even better, compared to formerly editions?



Mick Box: Most of the others were done without our consent, so when BMG approached me and said they wanted me to have a hands on approach to the project and be totally involved, I thought it was a good idea.



MAS: The remaster versions of `Very eavy very umble´ and `Salisbury´ have each been accompanied by a second alternative version of the both albums, including besides bonus tracks all album tracks in different versions. Will this be the structure of all of the upcoming releases?



Mick Box: We certainly hope so and Rob Corich and myself are listening through numerous out takes and different versions to keep the flow going. It is great for the fans.



Time and a Word, the second album by Yes  an influence to Look at yourself?

Innocent Victim, released November 1977 included the enormous successful pop single Free me.

These are the albums that BMG own, beyond that the ownership changed.I have not been given a release schedule but they will be pretty frequent I assume. We have finished, and I am just completingIll be honest I have never heard it, but I may listen to it after your comments.I think we wanted to give a representation of everything we had done and the musical journey that we had taken over those years, to get a true perspective.Correct, and that is why! () Shame really but not a lot we could do. (It is a relevant title and a good one. I did not see the point of putting the song on just because it was the title.We are two different peas in the pod. They have had enormous success with good pop songs that people still love to hear, and we are similar in that we have good rock songs that have stood the test of time that people still love to hear in the live arena. It is a good ticket and people get a little piece of everything.I think the writing of the band went to pop music for me, and I wanted to retain the rock element. However with John in the band we did have enormous success with those albums and to some degree it was down to his voice as he had a good set of pipes and still has today. () He even made the pop songs sound a little rock, thank goodness.Phil () & I are presently writing songs for the new CD, which we would like to record next year. When we have enough songs written we will start planning the recording process and put it in the diary.

Norbert von Fransecky